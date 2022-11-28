Rochester's Holidays at the Market is underway; will shoppers spend more cautiously?

The Rochester Public Market kicked off its annual Holidays at the Market event this past weekend.

A lot of people went to the market on North Union Street to shop from local vendors for their holiday needs.

Christmas trees, decorations, specialty foods, and various stocking stuffers proved to be very popular.

Public Market Director Jim Farr said that even with inflation on the rise, a lot of people at the market still seem to want to spend some money on the holidays.

“And they seem like they’ve saved up money for it, we do notice more shoppers coming for the essentials, the food items on the regular market days, just because the market tends to be a lot more affordable for a lot of the, especially the fresh produce and meats than the grocery stores are right now,” Farr said.

Some vendors are wondering how much of an impact inflation will have on what people spend at the market.

Stephanie Ballard / WXXI News Christy's Kettle Corn, one of the many vendors at Rochester's Public Market serving visitors this past weekend.

Among them, Treva Bryan, who owns Christy’s Kettle Corn.

She does feel that more customers are watching what they spend during the holidays more carefully than in recent years.

Bryan said that it’s important for a business like hers to have developed a loyal following.

“You just rely on a good customer base and you know, people being understanding of that, (that) we have to raise our prices along with the price going up for our stuff. So it definitely is a worry,” said Bryan.

The schedule for Holidays at the Market will see it open Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

You can get more information at the market’s Facebook page.