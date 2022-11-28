Marketplace Mall announces five new tenants

The Marketplace Mall has announced five new tenants at that mall. They include locally owned bar and grill Zoke, set to open in the first quarter of next year. A mainstay of the public market, Juan & Maria’s, will join the mix of eateries at the food court at Marketplace, opening in January.

Big box retailer Floor and Décor, a Georgia based company which sells flooring, tile and other home improvement products, they are expected to open in the fall of next year.

Pita Chik, a local business, is opening its second location, that will open in the second half of next year.

And Marketplace Senior Apartments will begin construction soon. That project will offer people 55 and over 150 new housing units, it’s being developed by Cornerstone Group, and should be completed in the Spring of 2024.

Of course, construction will continue on the current project with URMC Orthopaedics and Physical Performance. The ambulatory surgery center is slated to pen around the new year. The remainder of the project they say is on schedule to be open by the fall of next year.