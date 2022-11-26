Investigation into arson and racial slurs spray-painted in Perinton

Monroe County deputies are investigating arson as well as graffiti involving racial slurs in the town of Perinton.

Deputies say just after 2:00 a.m. on Friday, they responded to Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people in the apartment complex with spray paint. Authorities say both suspects ran and a deputy saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.

After further investigation, deputies discovered additional graffiti on a second area of that complex on Crossing Creek Drive consisting of a racial slur and vulgar images spray-painted on a garage door and electrical box. Officials say there is video from surveillance cameras show two people in the area spray painting a vehicle.

Early Saturday, just before 3:00 a.m., deputies responded to Mason Road in Perinton, not far from Crossing Creek Drive for a reported house fire. They say the lower portion of the home was smoldering and everyone got out of the house safely. Deputies found evidence they say indicates the fire was intentionally set.

Deputies also located freshly painted graffiti on the entry sign to the Church of the Resurrection on Mason Rd. The sign had a racial slur on one side and a swastika on the other. The Sheriff’s Office is working to obtain surveillance video of that area.

Sheriff Todd Baxter calls these incidents “despicable, disturbing” and says they will not be tolerated.

Baxter says investigators are working around the clock to determine who is responsible. The Monroe County Fire Bureau is also involved in the arson investigation.

