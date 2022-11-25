Local & NY state officials urge support of 'Small Business Saturday'

November 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day set aside more than a decade ago as part of a marketing effort to get Americans to shop at smaller, brick-and-mortar stores.

It’s a campaign supported by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its President & CEO Bob Duffy.

He noted that the Rochester area really depends on the smaller retail businesses to drive the local economy.

“Probably 85% of our members are small businesses, it makes up the majority of our economy,” said Duffy. “And these are the businesses that you see in the back of youth soccer teams and little leagues and sports. These are families that own businesses, that during COVID many were nearly wiped out, and some were. It is so important to support small businesses, support local businesses.”

Duffy added that “mom & pop” stores are key to the Rochester area, saying that, “Quite frankly, if they closed down tomorrow, these small businesses, it would paralyze the entire economy, they make up the bulk of the economy, it’s not the big (companies).”

Governor Kathy Hochul also released a statement this week supporting Small Business Saturday, saying that it’s “an opportunity for all New Yorkers to play a role in strengthening our economy.” Hochul noted that small businesses make up 98% of New York state’s economy and generate millions of jobs.

