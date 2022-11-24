© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Two people shot, one found dead in a home in the town of Greece

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 24, 2022 at 5:19 AM EST
police_lights.jpg

Greece Police say one person is dead, another injured from gunshot wounds after an incident Wednesday night on Mosely Road.

Officers were responding to a 911 call about a person shot. When they got there, they found one person dead with an apparent gunshot wound who was inside a residence. Police also found a second person in that house with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery at Strong Memorial.

Police say that individual is in grave condition. At this time, police believe this was a domestic-related incident and they say there are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the public.

Other details are not being released yet.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman