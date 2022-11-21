A boy who was about 12-years-old found shot to death in Rochester

Rochester Police say a boy who was about 12-years-old was found shot to death on Monday night on the city’s southwest side, and a 16-year-old was injured.

RPD says at about 7:00 p.m. they responded to the area of Atkinson and Reynolds streets after getting ShotSpotter notifications.

When police got to that scene, they found the youth who is about 12, dead on the sidewalk from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. While officers were there, a call came in from a second gunshot victim on Prospect St.

At that location, officers found a 16-uear-old suffering from at least one bullet wound to the upper body. Police and a citizen provided first aid and the boy was taken to Strong Memorial. He is said to be in serious but stable condition.

RPD says the initial investigation shows the two victims were walking down the street when someone fired at them. The motive is not known.

Police say both victims live in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.