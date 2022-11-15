State authorities called in to investigate incident where three women were shot in Rochester; two died from their injuries

Rochester Police say that state authorities have been called in to investigate an incident that happened Monday night where three women were shot, two fatally.

It happened on the west side of the city on Costar Street near Saratoga Avenue.

When RPD got to the scene at about 7:20 p.m., they found 27-year-old woman dead at the scene, a 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital, and a third woman in her 30s suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries from multiple gunshots to her upper body.

Police believe this was related to a domestic related altercation. They say the 29-year-old woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting the two other women. RPD says the 29-year-old is a law enforcement officer in a neighboring jurisdiction.

As a result, the New York State Attorney General’s Office was called to the scene and is conducting the investigation.

No names are being released yet pending family notifications.