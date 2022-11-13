Rochester man dies after being shot while sitting in a car on Norton St.

A 27-year-old Rochester man is dead, after city police say he was shot when he was sitting in a car on Norton St. on Saturday night.

RPD says it happened around 10:30 p.m., and they say the victim was the front passenger in a vehicle. In the back seat, were a 7 and an 8-year-old child.

Officers say as the car pulled into a driveway on Norton, the victim was ambushed by at least one gunman who fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

The 27-year-old man was the only person struck by the gunfire and immediately after the shooting, the driver of the car drove the victim to the hospital.

Police say that one of the children in the back seat was the victim’s, and the other was the child of the driver.

There are no suspects in custody yet and police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.