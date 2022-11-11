Lawsuit filed over the August attack that killed one person and injured another at the House of Mercy

A lawsuit has been filed against the House of Mercy in connection with an attack in August that killed one man and injured another at that homeless shelter in Rochester.

That attack involved a fatal stabbing that took the life of 68-year-old Michael Nairy, and injured another resident of the shelter, 20-year-old Cameron Schuler.

The legal action was filed on by the law firm of Morgan & Morgan, which said that Schuler suffered severe injuries to his face, hand and arm in a machete attack.

The alleged attacker, 40-year old Nathaniel Jeanpierre III faces charges of second degree murder and second degree attempted murder.

The lawsuit alleges that the House of Mercy knew about Jeanpierre’s plans and could have prevented the attack by following basic security protocols.

A statement from the House of Mercy said that while it can’t specifically comment on pending litigation, that shelter continues to prioritize the safety of its guests, volunteers and employees and that they are praying for Schuler’s full recovery.

A statement from House of Mercy Board Chair Edward Hourihan describes the facility as a “low barrier shelter” which includes serving people suffering from mental illness and many other disabilities. The statement said that with that situation, “comes an ongoing commitment to the safety of all in our community.”

The House of Mercy was closed after the August attack, and it reopened earlier this month with increased security and a lower bed capacity.

