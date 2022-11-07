RIT's 'Big Shot' makes a return and focuses on the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House

RIT’s ‘Big Shot,’ where students and community volunteers provide a light source while RIT photographers shoot an extended exposure image, made its return on Sunday night.

It was originally scheduled for March of 2020, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The focus this time was on the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House and the surrounding neighborhood.

And the timing was intentional. Co-coordinator of this year’s Big Shot, Eric Kunsman, who is also an assistant professor at RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf, said that, “It was really important that we did this particular photograph two days before Election Day because of Susan B. Anthony’s legacy and the importance of equal rights and voting rights.”

Organizers said that hundreds of people turned out for the event on the unseasonably mild evening.

The RIT Big Shot, described as “painting with light,” began in 1987. The event has been held at a number of national landmarks and also overseas, including the Alamo in San Antonio, the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., the Royal Palace in Stockholm Sweden, and closer to home, the Kodak Tower in Rochester.

You can get more information about the project and view photographs of past Big Shot images at the Big Shot Facebook page or the Big Shot webpage.

