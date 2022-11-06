4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night

Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle.

It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.

Police say the girl suffered at least one gunshot wound to the lower body, and that wound was determined to be non-life threatening. The child was transferred from Rochester General to Strong Hospital for further evaluation.

RPD says it learned that at the time of the shooting, the 4-year-old and five others were inside a parked car when someone approached and opened fire on the vehicle. Inside that care were three adults, two males, and one female along with a total of three children, including the 4-year-old, as well as a 10-month-old and a 6-year-old.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.