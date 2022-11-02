Two charter school students detained after loaded gun confiscated Wednesday

Two students at a Rochester charter school were detained on Wednesday for alleged possession of a firearm according to city police.

Rochester police officers responded to the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School on Lake Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a recovered firearm, Lieutenant Greg Bello said.

School officials had recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun inside the school building, he said. A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, allegedly in possession of the gun, were detained. An investigation is ongoing.

“Neither the weapon nor the students involved remain on AHS property,” school principal and CEO Wanda Perez-Brundage wrote in a letter to staff and families, “There is no basis to conclude that the individuals intended to use the weapon or cause any harm to students or staff. ”

The school’s code of conduct lists possession of a firearm as a level 5 offense with consequences including an out of school suspension and administrative hearing.

The school, across the street from Maplewood Park, serves grades 5th through 8th.