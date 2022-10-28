New Frederick Douglass statue at airport aims to send powerful message to travelers

Dozens of people gathered Friday to witness the unveiling of the new Frederick Douglass statue inside the Rochester airport that’s named in his honor.

The bronze monument was created by Rochester artist Olivia Kim as part of the “Re-Energizing the Legacy of Frederick Douglass” project. The project, led by Rochester Community Media Center, began as a way to commemorate the bicentennial anniversary of Douglass’ birthday in 2018.

"We tell the story of what we value through the placement of monuments, markers, and memorials,” said Carvin Eison, the center’s general manager.

The project started with the placement of 13 fiberglass statues throughout the city.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI News Dozens of people attend the unveiling of the new Frederick Douglass statue in the Rochester airport.

Eison, who is one of the driving forces behind the project, said there is real significance in placing the bronze Douglass in this location.

“This will be the first image that travelers see when they arrive here, and the last image they take with them when they depart,” Eison said. “We’re saying to the world that the values that this man stood for in his life are the very same values that we as a community stand for today.”

Racquel Stephen / WXXI News Artist Olivia Kim created the bronze statue of Frederick Douglass

Among the many dignitaries who spoke at the unveiling ceremony was Douglass’ great-great-great grandson Kenneth Morris Jr.

Morris is also the co-founder and president of Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives. Kim modeled the statue's hands after Morris.

“There is an urgent need to erect monuments that bring communities together rather than tear them apart,” Morrison said. “This beautiful bronze memorial will tell the world that Rochester and its citizens are committed to advancing freedom, justice and equality for all just like Frederick Douglass.”

The monument will ultimately include two bronze statues of children engaging with Douglass in acknowledgement of his continued influence on the future.