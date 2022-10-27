Proposals sought for Bull's Head street redesign along West Main

City officials are seeking proposals on a potentially major street redesign at the center of the Bull's Head redevelopment project.

The focus is on West Main Street — specifically around St. Mary’s Medical Campus, where West Main splits into West Avenue, Chili Avenue and York Street, and Genesee Street ends.

It’s a rather messy concoction today.

But the city is committing nearly $13 million to realign the split and extend Genesee across Main, creating a new intersection with Brown Street. More broadly, the overhaul would seek to make the expanse of asphalt more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly.

The city wants to remake the area into more of a gateway into the city — with shops, offices and housing.

Proposals for the street redesign are due in December. The city expects to select a firm next spring, spend the next two years on design and begin construction in early 2026.