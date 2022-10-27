© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Local News

Proposals sought for Bull's Head street redesign along West Main

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published October 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT
development plan crop
Provided
/
City of Rochester
A street redesign concept for the Bull's Head redevelopment project.

City officials are seeking proposals on a potentially major street redesign at the center of the Bull's Head redevelopment project.

The focus is on West Main Street — specifically around St. Mary’s Medical Campus, where West Main splits into West Avenue, Chili Avenue and York Street, and Genesee Street ends.

It’s a rather messy concoction today.

But the city is committing nearly $13 million to realign the split and extend Genesee across Main, creating a new intersection with Brown Street. More broadly, the overhaul would seek to make the expanse of asphalt more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly.

The city wants to remake the area into more of a gateway into the city — with shops, offices and housing.

Proposals for the street redesign are due in December. The city expects to select a firm next spring, spend the next two years on design and begin construction in early 2026.

Local News
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's business and development reporter. He has been covering Rochester since 2005, working most of that time as an investigative reporter with the Democrat and Chronicle. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
