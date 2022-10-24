Former Hilton elementary school principal convicted of sexually abusing students

The former principal of the Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton Central School District has been convicted of 46 counts against him, including court of sexual conduct against a child in the 2nd degree; sexual abuse in the 1st degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

That’s according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, which put out a statement late Monday afternoon after a jury had deliberated since last Thursday. The D-A's office said that the victims were students at Northwood at the time of the abuse, ranging from 2014-2021, when Ashton was principal of that elementary school. The D-A said the "ongoing sexual abuse" involved 21 victims.

“Kirk Ashton deliberately used his position of power to prey on the endless supply of little boys at Northwood Elementary School,” said Assistant District Attorney Sara Vanstrydonck. “He is a vile predator who deserves today’s convictions for the harm he has caused these young victims.”

Vanstrydonck praised the boys who came into court during the trial and testified against Ashton.

Ashton will be sentenced on November 23.

The Hilton School District released this statement:

"The Hilton Central School District is grateful for today's verdict and humbled by the courage and commitment of all who were victimized, including present and former students and their families. We thank the District Attorney's office, New York State Police, and counselors at Bivona Child Advocacy Center for their sensitive and determined hard work to bring the facts to light in the pursuit of justice.

Our Road to Recovery continues. Our entire professional staff remains focused on measures that will strengthen our policies and practices for observing, reporting and investigating concerns, with the common goal of keeping our children safe. We encourage the community's continued feedback and involvement in our initiatives. To learn more about the Hilton Central School District's Road to Recovery Sexual Abuse Prevention Action Plan, visit: Hilton.k12.ny.us/RoadtoRecovery."