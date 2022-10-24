Early voting in New York state begins on Saturday, October 29

Early voting begins this coming Saturday, October 29 in New York state, and lasts for nine days through November 6.

In Monroe County, there are 14 early voting locations, and eligible voters can cast ballots at any of them, they are not divided by district as polling places are during the general election on November 8.

What's at stake in the 2022 election? Read our voter guides We've developed guides to the ballot in Monroe County, listing our state Senate and Assembly candidates and providing background on the $4.2 billion environmental proposal.

In terms of expected turnout, Republican Monroe County Elections Commissioner Lisa Nicolay said thaty officials are not expecting a big turnout, maybe something in the 10-13% range of eligible voters showing up for early voting.

“(It’s) not very predictable, except that it’s very high in a presidential (year) and so I would imagine that there’s not going to be too many waiting lines, or traffic at early voting, if you go early enough, shouldn’t have any issues waiting in line,” said Nicolay.

Democratic Monroe County Elections Commissioner Jackie Ortiz said that overall, the Board of Elections is anticipating about a 30-40% turnout for this year’s general election. That’s not as big a turnout as a presidential year, but likely better than some years when there are mainly local races.

“When you see those races, that are the state races, the Governor, Assembly, Senate, Congressional races, you’ll definitely see an uptick in turnout,” said Ortiz. “Still not as high as we’d like it to be. So we encourage everyone, please get on out. There are a variety of ways for you to cast your ballot, so please exercise your right.”

The list of early voting polling places is below, and you can get more information at www.monroecounty.gov/elections

Any eligible voter in Monroe County may go to any of these 14 Early Voting locations.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.