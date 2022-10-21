City of Rochester looks for buyers for two more parking garages

The City of Rochester is looking to sell two more garages.

Earlier this year, the city issued a Request for Proposals for the possible sale of the East End and Mortimer Street garages, and this week, city officials said they have issued two RFPs for the possible sales of the Court Street and Washington Square garages.

“We are moving forward with divesting ourselves of the business of owning and operating parking garages,” said Mayor Malik Evans. “Selling these garages and getting them back on the tax rolls allows us to direct our resources to other projects in the community.”

In June, the city issued an RFP for the possible sale of the East End and Mortimer garages and is currently working to select a proposal.

Among the conditions for the sale of two City-owned garages is keeping parking rates the same through June of 2025 and presenting a long-term for both rates and maintenance.

Potential buyers have until November 29 to submit their proposals to the department of Neighborhood and Business Development.

Officials said that there may eventually be other RFPs issued for the sale of additional garages. City Council approval is required for any final sales agreement.

The RFP document can be found at www.cityofrochester.gov/GaragesRFP.

