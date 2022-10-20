YMCA of Greater Rochester names new President & CEO

The YMCA of Greater Rochester has named a new President & CEO. Ernest Lamour will fill the role next year after George Romell retires. Romell has been in those roles since 1998, and has been with the YMCA for 33 years.

Lamour most recently served as President & CEO of the Ridgewood YMCA in New Jersey, and before that led the Stamford YMCA in Connecticut and worked in various leadership roles with the Stamford Jewish Community Center.

He was born in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, and lived there the first eight years of his life. After moving to the U.S., Lamour spent a lot of time at his local YMCA in Stamford, and said that’s where his passion for sports and helping the community took shape.

Lamour said that the YMCA can change lives and help establish a safe and productive path forward for youth.

Lamour begins his new position with the YMCA of Greater Rochester on January 9, 2023.