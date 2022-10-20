Local home sales fall, but prices continue to rise

The latest numbers on sales of existing homes in the Rochester area show a drop in sales — but an increase in prices.

The report released by the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors shows about a 7.6% drop in home sales from January through September compared to the same period in 2021.

Home sales for the third quarter were down 18.4% compared to last year.

But the median price of a home was up 11.1% for the first nine months of 2022 compared to last year, and up 9.7% in the third quarter. The median sale price of a home locally is now around $200,000.

Even with the steadily rising home prices, Realtors Association president-elect Michael O’Connor said homes are still quite affordable in the Rochester metro, compared to many other cities.

“You have to remember that our prices have been, previously, fairly stagnant for several years in a row,” O’Connor said. “And this upward adjustment, even though it seems a bit high for our area, compared to most of the country, we’re still a bargain.”

O’Connor said the drop in local home sales is likely due in part to the ongoing lack of inventory of existing homes.

And he also said that with the fact that mortgage rates are going up, some people may be deciding to stay in their homes rather than move out to a different house.

O’Connor said there are a number of factors behind the low inventory of existing homes.

“The interest rates have risen, so people that already have a very low interest rate, many of them are deciding to stay put in their home for the time being," he said. "And compound that with the fact with the higher interest rates, the affordability rate has decreased for many people.”

O’Connor said interest rates changes and other factors have softened the local housing market somewhat, but he said it is still a very competitive market.

