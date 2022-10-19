Spirit Airlines starts service from Rochester to Orlando

Spirit Airlines this week is launching its nonstop service out of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Orlando, Florida.

It was originally scheduled to start here in June, but that got pushed back when several airlines adjusted their summer schedules.

Speaking at the airport at a news conference on Tuesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said that having the low-cost carrier in Rochester will help spur lower prices.

“This is the first time in several years that we will have a daily nonstop flight to Orlando right here out of Rochester. This new daily nonstop service will bring over a thousand additional weekly seats, greater competition, which then should also bring lower fares to our market,” said Bello.

Bello said that Rochester is the only upstate location that Spirit is currently providing service to.

Jason Vogelman, Senior Director of Airport Innovation, Standards & Training with Spirit, indicated that the airline would eventually like to expand its operations in Rochester.

“(It’s) an absolutely beautiful airport as well…very impressed with the innovation at the airport here. I know there will be plenty of opportunities to visit in the years to come. Because when Spirit decides to invest in a market, we do so for the long run, and it’s our intention to continue to grow our presence,” said Vogelman.

The Spirit Charitable Foundation on Tuesday also announced a $20,000 donation to GIGI's Playhouse, a nonprofit organization that provides programs for individuals with Down syndrome.

Meantime, as the Washington Post reported this week, Spirit Airlines shareholders voted this week on whether to approve a merger with JetBlue Airways. The result of that vote will be announced on Wednesday. But even if the vote is positive, reported the Post, the proposed merger is expected to face intense scrutiny from federal regulators.

