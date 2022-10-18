Affordable housing developers eye cleanup at former Wambach Farm site in Irondequoit

An affordable housing development on the former Wambach’s Farm Markets site in Irondequoit is moving forward.

First announced in late summer 2020, the Providence Housing proposal calls for a dozen buildings totaling nearly 100 apartments near Culver Road and Route 104.

Town officials had hoped the Providence development would be under construction already last year.

But this section of the former market requires cleanup. A one-time ravine contains unstable fill – including asphalt and other contaminated material — that needs to be removed. Some of it dates back to the construction of 104.

A public comment period on the developer’s brownfield cleanup application runs through mid-November with the state's Department of Environmental Conservation. Assuming all goes well, remediation would be done next year as developers look to line up construction financing.

Comments can be submitted to the site Project Manager Adam Morgan at 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY, 14414; via email at adam.morgan@dec.ny.gov; or by calling (585) 226-5356. All comments must be submitted by Nov. 11, 2022.