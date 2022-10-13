© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Monroe County to hold a Veterans Day Parade Nov. 12

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton,
Randy Gorbman
Published October 13, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT
Veterans Day parade announcement
Office of Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
/
Facebook
Local officials announce Monroe County's first-ever Veterans Day Parade to take place Saturday, Nov. 12 in Rochester.

Monroe County and the City of Rochester will host their first Veterans Day Parade next month.

That announcement was made Wednesday at Rochester City Hall in Rochester by County Executive Adam Bello, Congressman Joe Morelle and Mayor Malik Evans.

Bello said the parade will step off on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10:30 a.m. and follow the same route as the annual Lilac Festival Parade, concluding with a celebration at Gary Beikirch Memorial Park.

It will start at the corner of S. Goodman St. and Highland Ave., and proceed up Highland to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial on South Ave. in Gary Beikirch Memorial Park.

Bello said the parade is one way the community can say “thank you” to our veterans.

``We need to thank our veterans.,” said Bello. “They put their lives on the line for us, their families have made incredible sacrifices for all of us. And I think this is just a really great, appropriate way to say thank you, and then celebrate their service at the conclusion of the parade.”

Officials said that a family-oriented honor ceremony featuring music and local food vendors will immediately follow the parade at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director Laura Stradley said that, “Time and again, the county shows this community that they stand behind our veterans.”

Organizations interested in joining the Veterans Day Parade and Honor Ceremony can apply on the county’s website at: www.monroecounty.gov/vsa

Local News
Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
See stories by Alex Crichton
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman