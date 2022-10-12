Roc Holiday Village adds days and activities in December

Christmas was the theme in Rochester on Tuesday as organizers of the 4th annual Roc Holiday Village announced the event is expanding its offerings and adding two more days to the event.

It runs for 16 days between December 2 – December 23, and co-founder Jenna Knauf said organizers hope to build upon last year’s event, which she said was a big success, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

``The accomplishment was beyond our expectations and really bolstered the fact that holiday village has a lasting positive impact,” said Knauf.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said that Roc Holiday Village is an important downtown event, and an inclusive holiday destination for everyone, celebrating Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Three Kings Day, and Christmas.

“And it's been a true joy to see Roc Holiday Village kind of become a signature event here in Rochester people are expecting it they're looking for it,” said Evans. “They're wondering when it's going to be. I think that the village transforms Martin Luther King Jr. Park into a magical market.”

New this year will be live reindeer downtown December 18, the return of Santa’s Workshop for all 16 days of the event, and a new outdoor bar and eating area with outdoor seating, among many other activities.

The popular “Cozy Igloos” will return, and co-founder Kelli Marsh says tickets for those go on sale November 5.

``Each igloo accommodates six comfortably and eight cozily. They're heated, beautifully furnished and include a Bluetooth speaker to play your own music, Marsh said.”

Larger so-called “Igloo Inns” that can house 30 to 40 people for larger gatherings can also be booked.

Don Jeffries, President & CEO of Visit Rochester, said that this event continues to grow, attracting thousands of people to downtown.

``In just a few short years the Roc Holiday Village has become a tradition for families across the region and brings in visitors from near and far,” said Jeffries.

Information on all the festivities this year can be found at rocholidayvillage.com.

