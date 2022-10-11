Former Franklin teacher files legal action against city school district

A former Franklin Upper School teacher is taking legal action against the school, the Rochester City School District, and a student’s family after an alleged assault last year.

Teacher Corrine Mundorff is seeking to recover “money damages” after she says a student physically and sexually assaulted her last October. The exact amount is currently unknown.

According to a legal summons, the district, school board, Franklin Upper School, and the student’s parents had prior notice that the student had a history of this kind of conduct and failed to take action to prevent the alleged incident.

“Upon information and belief, the Defendants had prior notice that said student had violent and dangerous propensities,” the summons states. ”The Defendants failed to take proper and adequate action and measures to prevent such conduct from occurring and failed to provide adequate and proper security at said school and in fact had previously removed police and/or security agents prior to the incident.”

Mundorff claims physical and emotional pain and suffering as well as humiliation. According to the court document, she requires medical treatment.

A spokesperson with the district would not comment, stating that the district does not comment on pending litigation.

WXXI News reached out to the city school board president and vice president and has not yet received an immediate response.

The summons was filed Friday.

