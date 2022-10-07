Marking Rochester's first official Indigenous Peoples' Day

A flag raising ceremony was held in front of Rochester City Hall on Friday to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is on Monday, October 10.

That day honors Native American history and culture.

The event on Friday featured a reading of the new ordinance approved by City Council in June establishing the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day in the city.

Co-chair of the local Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee, Ronnie Pollack, said that this is an opportunity to right the false narrative that has been taught in the educational system.

``Dispelling the mistruths and really honoring our people in a way that it speaks to our history, our truthful history being told,” said Pollack.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Trish Corcoran, a member of the Indigenous Peoples' Day Committee, and Richard Hamell hold a Wampum Belt that Hamell made to commemorate October 10 in Rochester as Indigenous Peoples' Day. ​

On Monday a series of events are planned, including a sunrise ‘Ceremony of Gratitude' at Seabreeze beach at 7:00 a.m. followed by a beach clean-up.

Lake Riley Lodge at Cobbs Hill will serve as a hub for crafts, storytelling, educational activities, music and dancing from 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Malik Evans will join members of the Haudenosaunee to plant a ‘white pine tree of peace’ on the northeast side of Cobbs Hill Reservoir near Washington Grove at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

And the day will close with a sunset ceremony at 6:15 p.m. at the Cobbs Hill Reservoir overlook.

All events are free and organizers say Indigenous Peoples’ Day gives the community an opportunity to reflect on the contributions made by indigenous people to the community and the country as well as to remind everyone what has been stolen from them.

