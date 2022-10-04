URMC CEO Dr. Mark Taubman plans to step down in December 2023

There’s a change in leadership coming for the University of Rochester Medical Center. Dr. Mark Taubman, who is the CEO for URMC and also Dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, has decided not to seek reappointment to those positions.

A statement from the university said that the 72-year-old Taubman will hand over the reins on December 31 of next year, or later than that is a successor has not been identified.

He said that with a number of goals of URMC’s strategic plan either accomplished or well underway, he feels this is the right time to begin succession planning.

“I have been honored to lead this great institution and am proud of the significant advances we have achieved, particularly over the past two years,” Taubman said. “With so many of the goals of our strategic plan either accomplished or well underway, the time feels right to begin succession planning to assure our Medical Center is structured for a strong and vibrant future.”

Taubman said that he will actively work to finish a number of important initiatives that are currently underway including developing local solutions to the nation’s health care worker shortage, improving the medical center’s finances and growing its research mission.

“Mark has been a visionary leader and a thoughtful, supportive colleague to me and to so many others across the institution,” University of Rochester President Sarah Mangelsdorf said. “The fact that he is providing us with ample notice of his future plans so that we can thoughtfully organize and conduct a search for his successor is just another indication of his commitment to the ongoing work of the University and the Medical Center.”

Taubman is a board-certified cardiologist, who came to URMC as chief of the cardiology unit in 2003. He later became chair of the Department of Medicine. In 2015 he became the first person to serve as both Dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry and URMC CEO.