Here’s how you can help people in Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Fiona

Monroe County is partnering with the Ibero-American Action League to collect donations for people affected by Hurricane Fiona.

It has been almost two weeks since the category one hurricane swept through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic leaving behind damaged power lines and heavy flooding.

“Many of our residents have family and loved ones in Puerto Rico and in the Dominican Republic who need our help,” County Executive Adam Bello said.

The league set up donation boxes around the county to collect items like water filters, soap, flashlights, batteries and over-the-counter medications.

Ibero’s president and CEO Angelic Perez-Delgado said the communities can rest assured that the donations will go directly to where they’re needed most.

“We know that they're going to go to where a lot of times the Puerto Rican government has struggled to send aid,” Delgado said. She said that mostly includes the rural areas.

Delgado said items have already been shipped to the islands, and efforts will be ongoing.

“If the island continues to be in need, we will continue to be a conduit,” she said.

Items needed include:



Diapers

Wipes

Toilet paper

Sanitary pads

Deodorant

Brushes/combs

Batteries

Solar lamps Flashlights

Water filters

OTC medicine

Detergent

Shampoo/conditioner

Soap

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Drop-off sites:

