RCSD partners with the University of Rochester to support students' mental health needs

The University of Rochester and the Rochester City School District are partnering again, this time to provide mental health training to school staff.

Under the U of R’s ‘Supporting our Students Project,’ university mental health professionals will train city school principals, social workers, counselors and other administrators on how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness.

The training is currently available at six schools including Enrico Fermi School No. 17, Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45, East High School, Franklin High School, Northwest Junior High and School without Walls.

The U of R is also bringing a similar project to eight additional schools. The ‘Each Youth Project ECHO’ is designed to provide specialty training for school teams to support youth behavioral needs.