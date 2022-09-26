James Krauseneck convicted in 40-year-old ax murder of his wife

A Monroe County jury on Monday convicted 70-year-old James Krauseneck of 2nd degree murder in the death of his wife Cathleen in 1982.

It was in February of that year that Brighton Police arrived at a house on Del Rio Drive, and found the body of Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck, dead in her bed. She died after being struck in the head with an ax while she slept.

That’s according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, which notes that they have been reviewing the case since 2015. James Krauseneck was indicted in 2019 on the murder charge.

D-A Sandra Doorley said in a prepared statement that Monday’s conviction “proves that the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will never give up on securing justice for crime victims.”

Cathy Krauseneck’s sister, Annet Schlosser told Spectrum News, when asked about how the last 40 years have gone, that her late mother said when Cathy Krauseneck was killed, “that we were living in hell. And she believed that, because who could do that to her daughter.”

Schlosser said the family will continue to “pray for everyone, and justice for Cathy.”

According to the Democrat & Chronicle, defense lawyers said after the verdict they think that they have legitimate grounds for an appeal.

James Krauseneck will be sentenced on November 7 in front of NY State Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano.