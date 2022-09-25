Rochester Police investigate 2 weekend homicides

Rochester Police are investigating two homicides that happened over the weekend.

One of them involved a call to an alley on Pearce St., on the west side, at about 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

When officers got there, they found a woman who had been killed. She has not been identified yet, but police say she appears to be in her 30s or 40s. How she died has not been released yet.

The other homicide was reported a few hours later at about 2:00 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Iceland Park on the southwest side.

Police say they found a man in his 50s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

RPD says it appears the victim was driving south on Jefferson Ave. when his car hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle. Officials say at this point, it is not clear if the man was shot prior to or after that car crash.

His name has not been released yet. Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.