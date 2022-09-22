Several people shot Wed. night in Rochester, one person died from his injuries

Rochester Police are investigating several shootings that happened Wednesday night, one of them fatal.

Officials say that at about 10:30 p.m., city and state police responded to Weaver St. and found a man in his 40s who had died from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim was walking down the street when she was shot. It’s not known yet if he was the intended target.

Other shootings that also happened in the 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. time frame include:

A man in his 20s who was shot on Wilson Street. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

-A 17-year-old male was shot at least once in the lower body and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after police responded to the area of Genesee St. and Frost Ave. RPD says that while investigating that shooting, two additional victims arrived at the hospital via a private vehicle. Both of those men, who are about 20 years old, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police officials say at this point there is no evidence the shootings that occurred at the different locations are related.

No identities of the victims have been released yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.