Women's Hall of Fame induction set for this weekend

SENECA FALLS — Delayed a year by the pandemic, the National Women’s Hall of Fame will induct its 30th class of American women of achievement this weekend.

Nine women have been selected for induction, bringing the total number of inductees to more than 300.

Five of the nine will attend in person: Octavia Butler, Rebecca Halstead, Joy Harjo, Katherine Johnson, and Indra Nooyi.

Three others will appear virtually: former First Lady Michelle Obama, soccer star Mia Hamm, and artist Judy Chicago.

The ninth honoree, Elizabeth Howland, will be inducted posthumously.

The sold-out induction ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Smith Opera House in Geneva. Hillary Clinton — the former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state and a 2005 Hall of Fame inductee — will serve as honorary chairwoman of the event.

The weekend will kick off from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday with an induction festival and fireworks in People’s Park on Water Street in Seneca Falls. The event will feature food, cold drinks, vendor booths, crafts and activities for all ages. The live music lineup has Restless performing at 4 p.m., Girls Rock Rochester at 5:30, and Motherwort at 6:45.

For Saturday’s induction, doors at the Smith open at 1 p.m.; tickets must be shown at the door. All attendees will be subject to pandemic protocols, security screening, and a bag check.

For those who don’t have a ticket, the Hall of Fame will host a watch party at the Hall, 1 Canal St., from 2 to 4 p.m. This is free to the public, and light snacks will be available.

On Sunday, the weekend concludes with a “Mill Around the Hall” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 1 Canal St. shrine. The Hall will offer free admission and food to all visitors.

The Hall of Fame was established in Seneca Falls in 1969.

