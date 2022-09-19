© 2022 WXXI News
Whole Foods plaza developer buys former Pizza Hut across the street

By Brian Sharp
Published September 19, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
This photo shows the entrance to Whole Foods Plaza with the Starbucks drive through sign in the foreground and the former Pizza Hut across Monroe Avenue in the background.
The former Pizza Hut is shown in the background, across Monroe Avenue from the entrance to Whole Foods Plaza with Starbucks on the right.

A long-vacant Pizza Hut on Monroe Avenue in Brighton has a new owner: the same Daniele Family Companies that is developing Whole Foods Plaza across the street.

The firm bought the old restaurant last week, paying $1.75 million. Prospective tenants range from food service to retail to fitness.

“I would anticipate that we'll have something, some deal made in the next few months," said company President Anthony Daniele.

Whole Foods, meanwhile, has taken possession of its building and is working toward a late winter or springtime opening. Final paving and other work at the site should wrap up in the coming days.

The rest of the plaza is fully leased.

"There are a bunch of tenants … Sephora, Jersey Mike's (Subs), Fidelity, WellNow, Chapter medical spa, T-Mobile," Daniele said. "I think those are the ones I can mention. And then obviously Starbucks and Whole Foods."

Image shows the future Whole Foods location in the background with the rest of the plaza reflected in one of the building's front windows.
The future Whole Foods location is shown in the background with the rest of the plaza reflected in one of the plaza building's front windows.

The plaza work has moved forward despite more than two dozen lawsuits.

On the other side of Monroe, the new purchase adds to a number of properties the Danieles own. The location briefly housed Rumi's Mediterranean Cuisine, closing after a few months of operation in January 2014.

The site is small, likely accommodating a single tenant. Depending on which is signed, the existing building could be demolished, and something new built in its place.

Daniele said nothing will be done to the property until an agreement is reached.

Image shows the former Pizza Hut and, more recently, Rumi's Mediterranean Cuisine restaurant on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 590.
The former Pizza Hut and, more recently, Rumi's Mediterranean Cuisine restaurant, sits on the south side of Monroe Avenue near Interstate 590.

Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's business and development reporter.
