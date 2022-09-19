Whole Foods plaza developer buys former Pizza Hut across the street

A long-vacant Pizza Hut on Monroe Avenue in Brighton has a new owner: the same Daniele Family Companies that is developing Whole Foods Plaza across the street.

The firm bought the old restaurant last week, paying $1.75 million. Prospective tenants range from food service to retail to fitness.

“I would anticipate that we'll have something, some deal made in the next few months," said company President Anthony Daniele.

Whole Foods, meanwhile, has taken possession of its building and is working toward a late winter or springtime opening. Final paving and other work at the site should wrap up in the coming days.

The rest of the plaza is fully leased.

"There are a bunch of tenants … Sephora, Jersey Mike's (Subs), Fidelity, WellNow, Chapter medical spa, T-Mobile," Daniele said. "I think those are the ones I can mention. And then obviously Starbucks and Whole Foods."

Brian Sharp / WXXI News The future Whole Foods location is shown in the background with the rest of the plaza reflected in one of the plaza building's front windows.

The plaza work has moved forward despite more than two dozen lawsuits.

On the other side of Monroe, the new purchase adds to a number of properties the Danieles own. The location briefly housed Rumi's Mediterranean Cuisine, closing after a few months of operation in January 2014.

The site is small, likely accommodating a single tenant. Depending on which is signed, the existing building could be demolished, and something new built in its place.

Daniele said nothing will be done to the property until an agreement is reached.