Rochester's airport to receive $18 million from NYS for renovation projects

Rochester’s airport is one of several upstate due to get millions of state dollars for renovations.

The Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport is slated to get $18 million for two projects.

One of them includes revitalization of the terminal building, in part to modernize it. It includes work to improve the ticketing area and baggage claim to make it easier to navigate.

The renovations include more natural lighting and new signage as well as a new mobile app that integrates information about things like parking, concessions and flight activity.

The state aid will also renovate the Rochester airport’s Veterans Area, and construct a new exhibit in the terminal that highlights the accomplishments of Frederick Douglass.

The second project involves improvements to airport operations, improving the heating and air conditioning system, a freight building and the baggage belt.

This is all part of $230 million dollars to help nine upstate airports that Governor Kathy Hochul announced last week. In a statement, she said that the upstate airports “are gateways to local economies and make lasting impressions” and she said that the funding comes from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition.

That’s is an effort that aims to promote, revitalize and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports. Hochul made the announcement last week at the airport in Binghamton.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says the improvements will make the county more competitive for both business and tourism.