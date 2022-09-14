Rochester General Hospital put on 'lockdown' early Wed. morning

There was a heavy police presence reported in and around Rochester General Hospital early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for RGH released this statement:

“At about 1:45am, Rochester General Hospital went into lockdown. At this point, no one is allowed onto the RGH campus except for staff members and patients seeking emergency care.

Our Emergency Department is also under EMS diversion, and ambulances are taking patients to other facilities. Anyone arriving needing emergency care will still be seen.

The patients who are currently in the hospital are safe and receiving the full attention and care of our staff members.

We are working closely with the Rochester Police Department, who are on scene.

There is no current threat to our patients and staff on campus.”

There is no other information released yet by the hospital or RPD