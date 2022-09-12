Monroe County opens omicron booster clinics to target underserved residents

Monroe County officials are trying to make the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster more accessible for everyone who is eligible by opening free clinics.

County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced on Monday the opening of bivalent booster clinics throughout the city.

“The bivalent vaccine offers better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant,” Bello said.

The booster is designed to target the original COVID strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. These subvariants account for almost 99% of positive cases in the U.S, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinics will open this week at several community locations in Rochester. They will offer the Pfizer brand to residents ages 12 and older who received their last COVID shot at least two months ago.

“The bivalent booster vaccine adds an important layer of protection, especially for individuals who are most at risk for severe side effects,” Mendoza said.

He strongly encouraged all eligible individuals to get a shot as we head into the colder months.

The county health department also announced mobile units that will administer the new booster at affordable housing locations, senior living facilities and shelters throughout the fall.

Officials said appointments are required for most clinics, and can be made here.

Clinic dates and locations: