Two people are dead in homicides in different parts of Rochester this weekend

Rochester Police are investigating two homicides in different parts of the city that happened over the weekend.

The first one involved a shooting death late Saturday afternoon, when police got a call about someone who was shot on Kenwood Avenue on the southwest side of the city.

When officers got there, they found a man dead after he had been shot in the upper body.

The other incident happened at about 2:00 a.m. today, when police responded to a report of a shooting at a park behind the Thomas Ryan Recreation Center on Webster Avenue on the northeast side.

Police say two young men, who are around 16 to 18 years old were found there. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other teen suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There are no motives or suspects being mentioned yet in either incident and no names have been released so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at: 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at: 585-423-9300, or email: MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov