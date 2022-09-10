The Focus Theater officially opens in Sibley Square

The Focus Theater, a comedy theater and training center in Rochester, is officially open now in its new space at Sibley Square on Main St.

The theater was originally located in the South Wedge, having opened in 2017, but it closed during the pandemic in 2020, and then the staff spent time working toward a new theater space.

NY State Senator Jeremy Cooney said that this is another example of the importance of the arts to the Rochester area, especially in the center city.

“Downtown should be a place for everyone, where they find their role, whether it’s starting a small business, whether it’s performing in the arts, whether it’s going to the Jazz Fest on Parcel 5, whether it’s going to a convention and just coming to Rochester for the weekend,” said Cooney.

Mayor Malik Evans said that he’s pleased to be seeing space at Sibley Square being used in this way.

“This space really has seen many different iterations over the years. But this space currently shows how you can take spaces that existed in the past and repurpose it to make it a space to look toward the future, and this is a prime example of that,” said Evans.

The new space at the historic Sibley Building includes a 90-seat theater and a learning laboratory. It also is one of the venues for the upcoming Fringe Festival.

CITY Magazine reporter Daniel J. Kushner also contributed to this story.

