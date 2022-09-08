The flu could be especially serious this year. Here's how you can prepare

Australia and New Zealand, which experience an earlier flu season than the U.S., are reporting the most severe season in five years.

Researchers, who also note that the season peaked early this year, often look at the trend in these countries to predict what may occur globally and locally.

“If it does translate, to some extent, we can expect a significantly worse flu season than we've seen in the last few years,” said Dr. Emil Lesho, Rochester Regional Health’s infectious disease specialist.

Lesho said the system is not 100% foolproof, but it does provide solid clues. He added that there are multiple factors that could usher in more severe illness this fall and winter, including the waning of mask requirements while COVID-19 variants are still active, children returning to school, and more indoor gatherings being held during the colder weather.

“All of these things conspire to make respiratory viruses a little more contagious,” Lesho said. "People are closer together, and on top of that, a large segment of the population’s immunity to COVID is diminishing.”



CDC To avoid spreading the flu, the CDC recommends isolating if sick, practicing good hygiene, and getting the flu vaccine. Find a shot near you with the CDC vaccine finder website.

Lesho said he is most concerned about the burden these conditions could place on the hospital system. He added that health care systems are still experiencing a shortage of health care workers, particularly nurses and a bad flu season coupled with an anticipated COVID-19 surge could over exert the systems.

“If you have more admissions from COVID, and a little bit more from the flu, that can add up and significantly strain and already strained health care system , " he said. “But we prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

Lesho encourages people to get both the flu shot and the omicron booster when it becomes available. He said getting both at the same time is not detrimental, but suggested waiting a little bit between shots if possible side effects are of concern.

The flu vaccine is now available at local pharmacies and doctor offices.

The omicron booster is now available locally. Monroe County Public Health officials said they are planning to conduct vaccination clinics soon.

