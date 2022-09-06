School safety is now an official goal at city district for upcoming academic year

As the new school year begins, safety and security remain serious concerns for teachers, staff and leaders at the Rochester City School District.

High school English teacher Corrine Mundorff said in her experience, safety is a “huge issue.”

“The first thing that needs to happen is a major overhaul of the code of conduct,” said Mundorff, who has been with the district for 17 years. “Central office needs to come together with teachers, parents and students to overhaul a code of conduct that works for everyone and makes students, families and teachers feel safe.”

Mundorff said since younger students have different needs than teenagers, there should be separate plans for elementary and secondary schools. But all the plans need to involve social-emotional support, counselors, and social workers, she said.

The Board of Education voted last week to include school safety as one of its goals this year. Commissioner James Patterson said it should have been a conversation much sooner, given ongoing violence in the community that’s involved students.

Some high school students, including Zahira Smith, Jeremiah Baker, and Jacquise Davis, were among the victims of fatal shootings in the city since May.

“Whatever is happening out here in our community eventually ends up occurring within the schools,” Patterson said. “So if we suspect that this is what's going to happen, and the culture and climate tells us that this is going to happen, and we've already had physical altercations within our schools last year and the year before, then we must prepare ourselves, you know, for the inevitable.”

The district formerly had a contract with city police to employ school resource officers, but for years there had been a push to move away from that practice, a move that school board commissioners Ricardo Adams and Beatriz LeBron supported. The contract ended in the spring of 2020.

LeBron said she doesn’t see police at schools as the answer; she’d rather see more restorative approaches and early interventions.

The district’s budget for safety and security is just under $2 million. That’s nearly a 7% decrease from last school year. That includes about 30 security positions who are not police officers.

“I think that it's important that the school safety officers ... get the training and all the necessary equipment that they need in order to be successful,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said. “I hope that they can train their school safety officers to be able to respond to any types of threats that they may get throughout the year.”