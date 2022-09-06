Estranged husband of Lovely Warren sentenced to 32 months for drug conspiracy

The estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has been sentenced to 32 months in federal prison on a drug conviction.

43-year-old Timothy Granison had pleaded guilty in April to a drug trafficking charge. He was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Frank Geraci, Jr.

Federal prosecutors said that Granison was a member of a drug trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of cocaine out of a Glenwood Avenue drug house.

Granison was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

He was originally arrested in May of last year in a sweep that included a raid on the house he shared with Warren.

The former mayor was never implicated in the drug operation, but was eventually charged with failing to properly secure firearms in her home, a house where her 10-year-old daughter also lived.

Last year, Warren satisfied the charges by pleading guilty to a violation of state campaign finance regulations in a separate case that had been brought against her, and she also agreed to resign from office early.

