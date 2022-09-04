Rochester's Labor Day parade back after a hiatus; organizers look to highlight recent union gains nationally

Rochester’s Labor Day parade is back on Monday after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade will step off at 11:00 a.m. on East Avenue near Union Street, and then head towards Main Street and the Liberty Pole.

The local parade traditionally is one of the larger Labor Day parades in the state, and for this year, the Rochester Labor Council has chosen the theme “Organize & Rise” following the commitment of AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler to organize a million new workers into unions.

A statement from the Rochester & Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation said that “throughout the nation, unions have been increasingly popular.” The statement points to unionization efforts among companies such as Starbucks and Amazon.

The local Labor Day parade usually draws hundreds of marchers and large crowds along the parade route. Besides various community groups, public safety agencies and other organizations, the parade also draws a number of politicians who participate, since the political season usually ramps up in earnest right after Labor Day.