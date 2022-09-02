Monroe County moves ahead with cameras made available for the stop-arms on school buses

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has signed new legislation that will install stop-arm cameras on school districts that want them.

This comes after New York state previously approved a law allowing localities and school districts to install the cameras that would capture license plate photos of cars that are illegally passing a stopped school bus.

Bello said during a news conference in East Irondequoit on Thursday that even after the photo of a car passing the school bus is taken, it would still be reviewed by the county’s Dept. of Public Safety.

“The county will be working with a company that will install and maintain these cameras at no cost for school districts that choose to opt in, and it’ll be at no cost to the county,” Bello said. “We are in the process right now, the RFP process, to work with vendors, and we’ll have our first cameras installed in just the coming months.”

Bello said offenders will get a $250 fine for the first violation within an 18-month period. The fine would be $275 for a second violation within 18 months of the first, and $300 for a third violation or subsequent violations within 18 months of the first.

An additional penalty of $25 will be issued for each violation for the failure to respond to a notice of violation within the prescribed time period.

There are no moving violations or points issued when the fines are mailed out and the fine will not affect the driver’s insurance rate.

“An average of 19 school-age passengers are killed getting on and off the bus each year across the nation — our students' safety is non-negotiable,” said Casey Kosiorek, President of the Monroe County Council of Superintendents who is also the Supt. of the Hilton Central School District. “The Monroe County Council of School Superintendents is grateful to County Executive Bello and the Monroe County Legislature for this new legislation that will deter motorists from passing a stopped school bus.”

The new stop-arm cameras would be available for suburban districts in the county.

If the Rochester City School District wants them, the City of Rochester would have to pass similar legislation.