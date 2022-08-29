City Hall to tighten up security procedures for visitors

The City of Rochester is tightening up security procedures for people who visit City Hall.

Rochester is going to be implementing a number of changes for visitors to City Hall starting Tuesday, September 6, including having them pass through metal detectors and bag searches at the Church Street entrance.

No weapons are allowed in City Hall.

City Hall’s B-building ‘link entrance’ on Fitzhugh Street will continue to serve as the handicap-accessible, employee and delivery entrance. The other Fitzhugh Street doors will not be accessible for entry.

Officials said these steps are being taken in light of the increase in domestic terrorism and threats at public buildings across the country.

Mayor Malik Evans said the city is aligning itself with best practices at other local venues such as the Federal Building and the Hall of Justice, as well as cities across upstate such as Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse.

Evans said that the safety and security of everyone who enters City hall, “whether for business, weddings or Council meetings, is my utmost concern.”

He thanked visitors to City Hall in advance for their “patience and understanding as we implement these proactive safety measures.”