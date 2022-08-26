Women's Equality Day significant for Women Build-Habitat for Humanity program

An effort to build houses in Rochester for families in need marked a special day on Friday.

It was an annual ‘Women Build’ effort, organized by Flower City Habitat for Humanity, which uses teams of women who are helping construct a new one-family home.

The project was highlighted on Friday to coincide with Women’s Equality Day, which commemorates the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment, which said that a woman could no longer be denied the right to vote on the basis of her sex.

Flower City Habitat for Humanity is working on a house right now on Melville Street in Rochester, and Chair of the Women Build program, Pam Bradley, said that women involved in construction of these houses share a special bond.

“If a woman isn’t quite sure what to do, she feels a lot more comfortable asking another woman for advice, because some of us have been doing this long enough that we have the skills and the knowledge,” said Bradley. “And we’re very happy to help somebody who’s doing it for the first time.“

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News Pam Bradley, Chair of the 'Women Build' program of Flower City Habitat for Humanity, was among those working on the project on Melville St. in Rochester.

Deborah Hughes is president and CEO of the Susan B, Anthony Museum & House, and said building a home is very important symbolically when it comes to talking about equal rights.

“It’s tremendously symbolic. Susan B. Anthony noted herself how important it was for a person to have a home, a house, it’s about financial independence,” said Hughes. “It’s about an opportunity to build equity, it’s about creating a space that’s safe for yourselves. And women were denied that, denied the right to own property, denied the right to have a bank account.”

Emily Jones worked on the first Women Build Habitat for Humanity House in Rochester in 1995, and she stopped by Friday’s event.

Jones noted that trades people are sorely needed these days, so it’s important for women to learn these construction skills. She said she has seen the lack of available builders and trades people at her own home where a kitchen project has gone on longer than expected.

“We can’t get people to come, and we’ve had COVID and there’s been issues with, obviously, supplies, but it’s mostly can’t find really good people anymore. And you need to have good people, so that’s a great way to start,” said Jones.

The House on Melville Street is expected to be completed this fall for a local family who is also participating in the construction of the home.

