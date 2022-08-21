Two homicides in separate incidents in Rochester early Sunday morning

Rochester Police are investigating two homicides that happened early Sunday morning in different parts of the city.

They say that at about 1:40 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Olean St. on the southwest side for a report of a man who had died.

When they got there, they found a man in this 20s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no word yet of any suspects.

While police were still investigating that homicide, they got a 911 call about multiple people shot in the 500 block of State Street. That call came in just after 2:30 a.m.

RPD says when officers got there they found “a chaotic scene” with about 50 to 75 people in and around the roadway.

Police found three victims, two shot and one stabbed. All were taken to Strong Memorial and one of the shooting victims, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other shooting victim had non-life threatening injuries and the status of the stabbing victims is not available yet.

There is no word of any suspects in that incident and police say the two overnight shooting incidents are not related.