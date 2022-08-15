© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Construction work causing detours for northbound drivers on State St. in Rochester

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 15, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT
State Street construction
Randy Gorbman
/
WXXI News
Construction work on State St. in downtown Rochester, means that State St., between Broad and Allen streets, is now one-way only for southbound traffic through late November.

Drivers in downtown Rochester have a relatively major change to deal with because of a recent detour.

On Monday, City of Rochester officials said that State Street, between Broad and Allen Streets, is now one-way only for southbound traffic through late November.

Detours are posted for northbound traffic and officials say that drivers should expect delays during this time.

City Hall says that this portion of State Street is undergoing deep utility work, water main relining/replacement, placement of new catch basins and RG&E work with high voltage lines.

For more information and for project updates visit www.cityofrochester.gov/StreetBeat/

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman