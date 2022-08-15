Construction work causing detours for northbound drivers on State St. in Rochester

Drivers in downtown Rochester have a relatively major change to deal with because of a recent detour.

On Monday, City of Rochester officials said that State Street, between Broad and Allen Streets, is now one-way only for southbound traffic through late November.

Detours are posted for northbound traffic and officials say that drivers should expect delays during this time.

City Hall says that this portion of State Street is undergoing deep utility work, water main relining/replacement, placement of new catch basins and RG&E work with high voltage lines.

For more information and for project updates visit www.cityofrochester.gov/StreetBeat/