Fatal stabbing at House of Mercy in Rochester under investigation

Rochester Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at the House of Mercy.

They were called to that shelter on Sunday night and RPD officers faced what officials describe as ‘a chaotic scene.’ The facility on Ormond St. provides food, shelter and other services to the homeless and other people.

Officers found one man in his 60s, who had died from multiple stab wounds. They say a 2nd man, in his 20s, was also stabbed and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in what are being called serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Early Monday morning RPD says it’s still an active crime scene but there is no danger to any of the other residents of the House of Mercy or to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300 or email: MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

