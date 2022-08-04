Former longtime City Councilmember Gladys Santiago has died

Former longtime Rochester City Councilmember Gladys Santiago has died. City officials said she died on Thursday. She was 75.

Santiago served on City Council from 1996 to 2009. She was council president starting in 2008.

A statement released by Council President Miguel Melendez on behalf of the council called her “a pioneer and trailblazer in the Hispanic community,” noting that she was an advocate for civil rights, language access and ensuring equity.

Melendez said that Santiago, who was also a former leader of the Ibero-American Action League, helped drive the La Marketa plaza on the northeast side.

"She was really a voice for the Hispanic community when there was little political voice,” said Melendez.

Mayor Malik Evans released a statement noting that both he and Santiago were presidents of their respective bodies at the same time (when Evans was school board president), and he said that he worked with Santiago on many issues including working on improving the relationship between the city and the school district.

Evans said that he is "glad that she got to see her 40-year quest to see La Marketa become a reality."

On Facebook, Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons called Santiago, “a fearless leader who advocated for her community.” Vazquez Simmons also thanked Santiago, “for paving the way for many.”