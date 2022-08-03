Xerox names a new CEO

Xerox has named a new CEO, to replace John Visentin who died in June, due to complications from an ongoing illness.

On Wednesday, the company’s Board of Directors named Steven Bandrowczak to take the top spot.

Bandrowczak was named interim CEO after Visentin’s death. Bandrowczak previously was Xerox’s President and Chief Operations Officer since 2018.

Prior to that time he worked in executive positions for Alight Solutions, a company providing HR and technology services, as well as Sutherland Global Services and Hewlett Packard.

"Steve has a proven track record of delivering results by leveraging digital platforms to drive market share and increase profitability,” said James Nelson, Chairman of Xerox’s Board of Directors. “He also has continually stepped up when Xerox needed him most and demonstrated his ability to lead with passion and empathy. The Board has full confidence that Steve is the right leader to move Xerox forward.”

Xerox reported a loss in its 2nd quarter when the numbers were released last week, but company officials said they felt positive about trends they were seeing, including strong demand for their products.

During a call with analysts and investors, Bandrowczak said the company will honor Visentin by continuing the strategic initiatives he established.

